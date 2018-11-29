BBC Sounds brings together all of the broadcaster’s audio content in one app, which has been branded by Mother Design to reflect the “human” side of listening

The app includes thousands of hours of radio, music and podcasts, which can be listened to live or saved for later. Much like Spotify or Soundcloud, BBC Sounds creates a constant stream of audio for users, recommending new suggestions based on what’s previously been listened to.

Mother Design spent a year working closely with BBC in-house teams to name and brand the app, and create a launch strategy. The agency created a visual language based on human gestures, building up a library of colourful brushstroke-like elements that can be added to photos, used as backgrounds and incorporated into branding.

