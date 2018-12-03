BBC One Christmas ad focuses on the importance of spending time with family

This year’s BBC One Christmas film addresses the pressures of modern family life and emphasises Christmas as a time for togetherness

Last year, the Beeb scored a hit with its hugely popular Christmas film The Supporting Act, a charming piece of animation that told the tale of a father and daughter and the juggles of work, school and parenting. This year’s film tackles a similar subject, though in a very different style. The two-minute short follows the story of a teenager and his busy mother, who are struggling to find time to connect.

But suddenly, in a moment of Christmas magic, time simply stops around them, allowing for a memorable afternoon together. The message in the film is simple: when you do manage to get time with loved ones, cherish it.

