BBC One Christmas ad focuses on the importance of spending time with family
This year’s BBC One Christmas film addresses the pressures of modern family life and emphasises Christmas as a time for togetherness
Last year, the Beeb scored a hit with its hugely popular Christmas film The Supporting Act, a charming piece of animation that told the tale of a father and daughter and the juggles of work, school and parenting. This year’s film tackles a similar subject, though in a very different style. The two-minute short follows the story of a teenager and his busy mother, who are struggling to find time to connect.
But suddenly, in a moment of Christmas magic, time simply stops around them, allowing for a memorable afternoon together. The message in the film is simple: when you do manage to get time with loved ones, cherish it.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.