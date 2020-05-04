New BBC One idents reflect life in lockdown

The new set of idents for BBC One portray the everyday activities that are keeping us all going in lockdown, including cups of tea, workouts in the garden, and isolation discos

The new set of idents build on the Oneness ident series, which was first created by Martin Parr in 2017 and features Britons engaging in hobbies, including Zumba and open water swimming.

Here the activities featured reflect our current more restrained reality. The whole production for the new idents was done remotely, with the films were self-shot by the contributors at home and then edited together by the BBC.

Credits:

Creative agency: BBC Creative

ECD: Helen Rhodes

Creative director: Lambros Charalambous

Creatives: Charlotte Humphreys, Jules Middleton