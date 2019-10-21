BBC promotes iPlayer to younger viewers with comedic series of ads

The new spots feature BBC actors and comedians disguised as fictitious characters who give Gogglebox-esque reviews of their own shows in the amusing spots

As the BBC faces increased pressure from streaming channels including Netflix and Amazon Prime, plus renewed questions over the long-term future of the licence fee, the new ad campaign hopes to change the way younger viewers think about the iPlayer.

Titled Wasted on Some, the spots see BBC actors and comedians wearing disguises as they portray older, uptight viewers who don’t understand the point of the shows.

In an added twist, all are in fact performers from the shows they are reviewing, as Kate Phillips and Aimee Ffion-Edwards discuss Peaky Blinders; Natasia Demetriou, star of comedy horror series What We Do in the Shadows appears with Kiell Smith-Bynoe, star of BBC One sitcom Ghosts; and finally writer and comedian Guz Khan sends up his BBC Three hit Man Like Mobeen.

“With Wasted on Some we wanted to show younger audiences that BBC iPlayer has incredible content made with them in mind,” says Kerry Moss, Portfolio Head of Marketing for BBC iPlayer. “We were thrilled to be able to bring together incredible talent to create these hilarious caricatures.”

Credits:

Agency: BBC Creative

ECDs: Laurent Simon, Helen Rhodes

Creative Director: Becca Pottinger

Creative: Andy Parkman

Production company: Anonymous Content

Director: Tim Godsall