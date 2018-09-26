The channel has unveiled a set of new animated idents, all designed around the “iconic curve” of the number two

By Kijek & Adamski

The films range from paper-cut stop motion to digitally generated imagery and op art-style black and white stripes. In-house agency BBC Creative and Superunion worked together on the rebrand, collaborating with animators around the world to design the idents. A film by Aardman is set to be revealed as the BBC adds to the films over time, and the channel is also working with several British artists, including David Batchelor.

It’s the first rebrand for the channel in 20 years, and according to BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland is intended to “re-invigorate BBC Two” and reflect its “constantly eclectic” collection of documentary, drama and comedy.

