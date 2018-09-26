BBC 2 rebrands – and there’s no fluffy numbers in sight
The channel has unveiled a set of new animated idents, all designed around the “iconic curve” of the number two
The films range from paper-cut stop motion to digitally generated imagery and op art-style black and white stripes. In-house agency BBC Creative and Superunion worked together on the rebrand, collaborating with animators around the world to design the idents. A film by Aardman is set to be revealed as the BBC adds to the films over time, and the channel is also working with several British artists, including David Batchelor.
It’s the first rebrand for the channel in 20 years, and according to BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland is intended to “re-invigorate BBC Two” and reflect its “constantly eclectic” collection of documentary, drama and comedy.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.