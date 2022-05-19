BBC celebrates summer of women’s sport in new ad

Featuring sporting stars from footballer Lucy Bronze to cricketer Nat Sciver and tennis player Emma Raducanu, the ad aims to introduce women’s sport to a new generation of fans

By

Titled We Know Our Place, the campaign has echoes of Always’ seminal girl-power ad Like A Girl in its subversion of a phrase that has typically been used to hold women back.

In the BBC ad, the expression aims to be celebratory rather than limiting, and to demonstrate the growing significance of UK women’s sport, across a wide range of fields. It is directed by Judith Veenedaal and features a number of famous athletes, as well as young girls who are inspired by them.

Through fast-paced imagery, the film shows women selling out Wembley, impressing audiences on the Centre Court at Wimbledon and inspiring a nation with their talent and sporting prowess.

The ad aims to demonstrate the BBC’s long-standing commitment to women’s sport, which this summer will see it broadcast events including the UEFA Women’s Euros, Women’s 6 Nations, FA Cup, Wimbledon, and The Hundred.

“It was a great opportunity to work with the talented team at the BBC, especially for a project with such an important message at its core,” says Veenedaal. “As a mother myself I know what it means to inspire and encourage the next generation of women. To not see the barriers but the opportunities. Working with these elite athletes to achieve that goal was a privilege for such an important campaign.”

The short film is the first part of an extensive We Know Our Place marketing campaign, running across the BBC’s linear TV channels, BBC iPlayer, radio, social media and out-of-home advertising this summer.

Credits:
Agency: BBC Creative
Creatives: Aron Sidhu, Steven Lownes
Production Company: Stink
Director: Judith Veenendaal
Sound: Mark Hills, Factory
VFX: The Mill

