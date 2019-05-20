BBC’s fierce film for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The BBC has remade hip-hop artist Fort Minor’s track Remember The Name for its Women’s Football World Cup spot, putting a female voice and women athletes in focus

The BBC has released a powerful trailer to promote the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which begins on June 7. The film is set to a remake of Fort Minor’s (Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda) Remember The Name, performed by South London rapper Ms Banks. Her rendition sees the addition of new lyrics and puts a contemporary spin on the 2005 track.

The film opens with a shot of the line up of all 265 players from the 24 qualifying teams, and celebrates some of the brightest stars of the footballing world, like Norwegian striker and first female Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg.

The spot also references key facts and trivia related to the tournament and the history of the sport; like the six goals the Netherlands’ Vivianne Madema needed at the time of filming to break her country’s goal-scoring record and Brazilian superstar Marta Vieira da Silva’s five-time win of the Best FIFA Women’s Player award. There’s a lot packed into one minute, and every frame is rich with meaning and metaphor.

This film is part of the BBC’s #ChangeTheGame campaign, which will put the spotlight on women’s sport through the summer. It was created by the BBC’s in-house agency, BBC Creative.

Credits:

Agency: BBC Creative

ECD: Laurent Simon

Creative Directors: Tim Jones/James Cross

Production company: Park Pictures

Director: Georgia Hudson

Executive Producer: Sophie Hubble