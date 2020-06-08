BBH launches Unsigned Prize for Illustration

Open to unsigned illustrators, designers and typographers, the agency’s new award will see one creative offered a solo exhibition, mentorship and commercial representation

BBH launched its emerging talent programme Unsigned in 2018, with the aim of celebrating upcoming creatives and encouraging brands and agencies to look beyond established names when commissioning work. For the past two years, the agency has hosted an annual exhibition at its London offices, showcasing work by 50 artists, photographers, directors and illustrators without commercial representation. It also highlights emerging talent through its Instagram account, @_unsigned__.

Following on from the success of the programme, BBH has launched a new award for unsigned illustrators, designers and typographers. The Unsigned Prize for Illustration will offer five creatives the chance to have their work showcased in the next Unsigned exhibition, which is scheduled to take place in October this year. One creative will also be awarded a solo exhibition at print shop They Made This, along with mentoring from a previous Unsigned artist to help curate and plan their show, and the offer of commercial representation at BBH’s in-house Illustration agency, Black Sheep Artists.

To be in with a chance of winning, creatives must submit either an existing or original artwork responding to the theme ‘Good News’. Artists are invited to interpret the theme however they like, and submissions can be created specifically for the competition, or can be an existing piece of work that fits the brief. The brief is open to all illustrators, graphic designers and typographers who aren’t currently represented by a commercial design or illustration agency.

All submissions will be featured on the @_unsigned__ Instagram platform with a tag to each artist, after the submission date of June 28.

For details on how to enter, head to @_unsigned__