New Beats ad focuses on the pressures facing footballers

Set to a new track by Slowthai, the film features star players from around the world all struggling to overcome challenges on and off the pitch

While no mention of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar is explicitly made in the spot, which is by Uncommon Creative Studio, it’s obvious that this is the event that the players are all gearing up for.

The ad brings together four players battling different demons or obstacles: England’s Bukayo Saka, who has been the recipient of online hate; Germany’s Serge Gnabry, who has received attacks from critics questioning his commitment; France’s Kingsley Coman, who has overcome injury; and Japan’s Ritsu Doan, who is battling the low expectations attached to his team.

It’s often hard to feel sorry for footballers, who get to live out the dream job of many in return for massive earnings, but the ad does a good job of emphasising the huge amount of ‘noise’ or pressure that surrounds the players every day. Luckily they have a set of noise cancelling headphones on hand to block it all out.

As well as its four stars, the ad features cameos from the worlds of football, music, TV, and social media including: Fabrizio Romano, Ledley King, Joe Cole, Frimpon, Dotty Charles, Laura Woods, Anton Ferdinand, Alessia Russo, Mary Phillip, and Peckham Town FC.

Credits:

Creative Studio: Uncommon

Production Company: Pulse Films