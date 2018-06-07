Beats releases decent World Cup ad

An exciting World Cup ad has dropped at last. Beats has released this entertaining short film directed by Guy Ritchie, which features star turns from Harry Kane, Mesut Özil, Benjamin Mendy and Neymar Jr

World Cup-themed advertising has been slow to emerge for the 2018 tournament, and much of what has come out so far has been somewhat underwhelming. But with the event kicking off next week, we’re likely to see the big releases appear over the next few days.

First up is this epic spot from Beats, titled Made Defiant. Defying the commonly held belief that the kids have no attention span these days, it comes in at over four minutes long and in the form of a ‘mixtape’ featuring contributions from four of the games top players as well as cameos from Serena Williams, Thierry Henry and Patrice Evra.

