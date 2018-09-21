Beautiful new animated video from Murphykid

Murphykid, aka illustrator Al Murphy, has today released his new single Wolf, and created an exquisite, if melancholic, video to accompany it

Wolf is taken from Murphykid’s new album Skeletons, which comes with an unusual back story. Originally recorded in 2004 on an eight-track reel-to-reel bought on eBay, following Murphy’s move back to Yorkshire from London after a break up, the music lay unfinished in an attic until last year.

In the intervening 13 years, Murphy built up his career as in illustrator, creating work for brands from Specsavers to the Guardian, as well as a wealth of personal work. He brings these skills to bear in the video for Wolf, below, which features two mysterious characters on a journey through an often-threatening landscape.

