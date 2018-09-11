From a campaign that combats plastic to a magazine dedicated to the stories of migrants, the 2018 Beazley Designs of the Year exhibition is fully embracing creativity for good. But how many of the projects will reach the real world?

Trash Isles by Plastic Oceans Foundation and LADBible. This flag was part of a campaign including passports, stamps and currency to get the UN to recognise the Pacific Ocean’s plastic waste island as an official country.

Although the 87 design projects included on the list of nominees, and on show at London’s Design Museum, cover a wide variety of disciplines, there’s a significant focus on designers addressing the world’s problems in this year’s Beazley Designs of the Year show.

This runs the gamut from new materials, such as Zoa’s cruelty-free leather made using collagen derived from yeast, to Gusmanson and DROG’s Bad News game, which teaches players about fake news.

The environment is a particular focus this year, especially ways to reduce our reliance on plastic. Among the eco-friendly nominees is LADbible’s Trash Isles campaign, which gives the Pacific Ocean’s enormous stretch of plastic waste a national identity, including passports and currency, to encourage the UN to brand it an official country and include it in its Environmental Charter. There’s also Dutch supermarket Ekoplaza’s plastic-free aisle, which includes a logo designed by Made Thought that’s stamped on all plastic-free products.