BECO. decorates packaging with CVs for Steal Our Staff campaign

TBWA\London worked with the social enterprise to disrupt businesses’ outdated attitudes towards people with disabilities by adding CVs to packaging and creating a tongue-in-cheek spot

BECO. is using its newly launched #StealOurStaff campaign by TBWA\London to raise awareness of the disability employment gap and call out businesses’ perceptions of people with disabilities. The social enterprise focuses on producing environmentally-friendly toiletries, and its workforce includes 80% visually impaired, disabled or disadvantaged members of staff.

The Steal Our Staff campaign involves a packaging takeover, where products are wrapped in labels that feature highlights from employees’ CVs, in a bid to draw attention to their talents and encourage headhunting, on the basis that there are other professions that they would prefer to be in. The campaign is completed with a witty film starring BECO.’s employees.

Demonstrating its commitment to the cause beyond the ad campaign, BECO.’s website is serving as a recruitment hub in order to facilitate the process, featuring the CVs of all participating BECO. employees, as well as helpful information for potential future employers.

“#StealOurStaff is a highly original twist on the staid old recruitment ad,” said TBWA\London’s CEO, Sara Tate. “More importantly, though, it’s going to provoke a much-needed conversation about the UK’s shameful disability employment gap.” While the gender gap has become a hot topic particularly in recent years, the workplace imbalance and prejudices people with disabilities face still feels comparatively absent from the public radar.

betterconsidered.org

