As adidas opens its biggest UK store to date against the backdrop of a struggling high street, CR gets a first look at how the sports brand is trying to reimagine the shopping experience

The state of the British high street has been a recurring topic of conversation in the CR office over the past couple of years, as we’ve explored the ways in which a more creative approach could potentially help save it.

The role of creativity is one part of a wider national conversation about what exactly retailers are doing wrong when it comes to the high street. Recent high profile victims include Jamie’s Italian and Thomas Cook, while other household names such as John Lewis, M&S and Debenhams haven’t been immune from the suffering either.