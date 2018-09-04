Believe in copywriting: Nick Asbury analyses the latest work from Nike and John Lewis & Partners

Both Nike and John Lewis are hitting the headlines with controversial new creative work. But at the eye of these two branding storms, there should be one small area of calm agreement. The writing is brilliant.

Whatever you think of Nike’s motives, and whether or not you believe it’s the right strategic move, the headline is an example of an entire $28billion brand teetering on whether the copywriter gets the next word in the sentence right. You could have exactly the same strategic thought and art direction, but if one nuance in the copy is wrong, it would be a fatal flaw.

For John Lewis, there’s a single line at the heart of the rebranding, which also forms the endline on the Dougal Wilson ad. ‘When you’re part of it, you put your heart into it’. For me, that’s the anchor that holds the whole operation in place. Or to mix metaphors, the North Star that will guide John Lewis through the storm.