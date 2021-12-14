The best ads of the year 2021

As the advertising industry wrestled with the fallout of Covid, remote working, and the need to make everyone laugh in difficult times, some brilliant creative work was produced in 2021

By

We all thought that the world would be back to some sort of normality in 2021 – even if was the ‘new normal’ – but as we now know all too well, it’s been a difficult ride.

This is reflected in the advertising that brands created, much of which tackled the challenges presented by the pandemic head on, often with humour. Other brands used laughter to sell everything from gin to vegan food to road safety, with marketers clearly signalling that they realised that comedy was a way to get us through hard times.

Considering the restrictions that were placed on shoots and production, we also saw a surprising commitment to craft this year, with a plethora of beautifully created Christmas ads released, and plenty of blockbuster spots sprinkled across the year.

In general, in the face of adversity, brands and advertising agencies have managed to deliver memorable, distinctive and fun campaigns in 2021. Here’s our pick of ten favourites, in order of release.

Alexa’s Body, Amazon; Agency: Lucky Generals

Released to coincide with the US Super Bowl, this spot for Amazon offered an early laugh for 2021, as Michael B Jordan becomes a “beautiful vessel” to house Amazon’s virtual assistant.

Marmite Dynamite, Marmite; Agency: adam&eveDDB London

There’s something quite old school about the stunt billboards adam&eveDDB created to promote the limited edition chili-infused Marmite Dynamite, but images of them proved enormously popular on the more modern medium of social media.

Lights On, McDonald’s; Agency: Leo Burnett UK

With the UK in lockdown in the first few months of the year, food brands stepped up their delivery options. Few brands promoted their offerings as elegantly and cleverly as McDonald’s.

#FreeCuthbert, Aldi; Agency: McCann UK

Aldi has long established itself as the quiet creative genius of the UK’s supermarket wars, but it showed the power of responsive marketing on social in April, after M&S accused the brand of infringing the trademark of its iconic chocolate cake Colin the Caterpillar with discount version Cuthbert the Caterpillar. Aldi’s #FreeCuthbert campaign led to the issue going viral on social, and proved that even IP disputes can be fun.

For When It’s Time, Extra Gum; Agency: Energy BBDO

A number of brands tackled the lifting of lockdown restrictions around the world (this spot for Guinness is an especially elegant take on the subject) but few did it with the out-and-out hilarity of Extra Gum.

Play New, Nike; Agency: Wieden + Kennedy Portland

With both the postponed Olympics/Paralympics and Euros rescheduled for the summer, we might have expected a summer of sports marketing to join them but for one reason or another it didn’t come to pass. Instead the best sports ad of the year was one that celebrated those who give it their all but are still pretty rubbish.

Kiyan Prince on FIFA, Kiyan Prince Foundation; Agency: Engine

To raise awareness around knife violence, Engine worked with EA Sports to bring murdered teenager and QPR prodigy back to life virtually in the FIFA game. This was just one example of clever creative use of the football game in 2021.

A Helmet has Always Been a Good Idea, Danish Road Safety Council; Agency: &Co./NoA, Denmark

Cycling safety is usually no laughing matter, but this PSA from the Danish Road Safety Council showed otherwise, and its important message was shared around the world as a result.

Open Spaces, Burberry; Agency/Production company: Riff Raff

Burberry followed its excellent Christmas 2020 campaign with a gravity-defying spot released in the Autumn, which saw directors Megaforce reunited with choreographers (La) Horde to dazzling effect.

Introducing the Icelandverse, Inspired by Iceland; Agency: M&C Saatchi

This Iceland tourism campaign did an excellent job of mocking the obsession with the metaverse in the latter half of 2021, by wittily pointing out the charms of the real world. It followed other clever creative campaigns by Inspired by Iceland released during the 2020 lockdown, showing how creative approaches can still serve tourism, even when real travel was out of the question.

Latest from CR

More from CR

An Oral History of John Lewis’ The Long Wait

It was the Christmas ad that launched a thousand Christmas ads, and established John Lewis’s festive branding tropes for a decade to come. Director Dougal Wilson and adam&eveDDB co-founder Ben Priest remember how The Long Wait was made

The CDP guide to making great ads

Peter Levelle, director and former head of TV production at the storied Collett Dickenson Pearce, shares the ad agency’s gospel – including handling difficult clients, keeping creatives happy, and adopting a punishingly scrupulous approach to ideas

Seven ages of a creative

We talk to creatives aged 19 to 87 about their experiences in the creative industry, their hopes and dreams, the changes they have witnessed, and what developments they hope may come in the future

The cultural influence of Spike Lee

The acclaimed filmmaker has dipped his toe into advertising, teaching and even brand-building during his four-decade career. As he releases his first monograph, we look at how he became a pop culture icon

Can Inque reinvent the magazine?

Designer Matt Willey and editor Dan Crowe have reunited on Inque, a decade-long collaboration born out of what they love (and hate) about the world of magazines. We speak to the duo about bringing the first issue to life

How cultural institutions can tackle sustainability

Is there a responsibility for cultural institutions to not just reflect the past, but contemplate the future as well? National Gallery Victoria curator Ewan McEoin talks to CR about the museum’s latest show on sustainability and why they want to invest in designers

Why fashion is embracing gaming

As brands cotton on to the potential of gaming, CR explores why it’s a good fit for fashion labels, and what the future could hold for digital clothes, esports sponsorships and in-game narratives

Ikea and Mother on the agency-client relationship

At this year’s Festival of Marketing: The Year Ahead, Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager at Ikea, and Katie Mackay-Sinclair, partner at Mother, discussed how nurturing a decade-long relationship has led to an array of successful campaigns

Inside the epic world of Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of cult sci-fi novel Dune is a masterclass in world-building. We speak to the film’s production designer Patrice Vermette about helping the director bring his intergalactic vision to life

Inside the French Dispatch

Wes Anderson’s star-studded film follows the dramas that unravel in a fictional French city, told from the perspective of expat journalists. We look at how graphic design and illustration brought the movie to life

Beano: 80 years of rebel creativity

Somerset House’s new exhibition explores the comic’s lasting, subversive influence, finding links between its gleeful rule-breaking and the work of contemporary artists and creatives

The art of creating a James Bond title sequence

Daniel Kleinman has been the creative mind behind almost every 007 title sequence since the 90s. He discusses his work on Daniel Craig’s final foray in No Time to Die and how he finds the delicate balance between reinvention and homage

The brands giving the DIY sector a makeover

Interest in home improvement exploded in the wake of the pandemic. We speak to DIY veteran B&Q and D2C startup Lick about how they’re communicating with consumers and whether the sector can sustain its lockdown success

How a signature motif can make your work stand out

In the competitive world of illustration, adopting a signature motif or icon in your work can help you grow your brand and your career. Here, CR speaks to three illustrators about the benefits and challenges of making one element your trademark

How I Got Here: Daniel Liévano

The artist and author delves into his philosophically minded approach to creativity, including the importance of solitude and his attempt to translate the metaphorical “magic” of Haruki Murakami

Studio Blackburn on its We Mean Green campaign

Last week a revamp, albeit a temporary one, of the British Rail double arrow logo caused a stir in the design press and on social media. CR speaks to Studio Blackburn, the team behind the update, to get an insight into the project and how they felt about the reaction

Inside the fantastical world of Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is ripping up the music rulebook with his rap-country-pop sound, gender-bending style and eye-catching creative output. As he releases his debut album, we look at how the artist brings his unique vision to life

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham