A better way forward for design and creative conferences
After the announcement that D&AD and The Guardian were to join forces to create a new ‘festival of creativity’ for London, it seemed like a good opportunity to revisit the thorny topic of creative conferences. What do people want from them? What works? What doesn’t?
After the announcement that D&AD and The Guardian were to join forces to create a new ‘festival of creativity’ for London, it seemed like a good opportunity to revisit the thorny topic of creative conferences. What do people want from them? What works? What doesn’t?
We asked our Twitter followers to share some of their thoughts on what makes for a great creative or design talk/conference/festival session. Combined with the CR team’s extensive experience of attending such events around the world, here are our thoughts on the problems with such events as they exist now and what we would like to see in future.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk