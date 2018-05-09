A better way forward for design and creative conferences

After the announcement that D&AD and The Guardian were to join forces to create a new ‘festival of creativity’ for London , it seemed like a good opportunity to revisit the thorny topic of creative conferences. What do people want from them? What works? What doesn’t?

CR’s Eliza Williams interviews director Adam Smith at this year’s D&AD Festival

We asked our Twitter followers to share some of their thoughts on what makes for a great creative or design talk/conference/festival session. Combined with the CR team’s extensive experience of attending such events around the world, here are our thoughts on the problems with such events as they exist now and what we would like to see in future.