Beyond: Rebranding funeral care
London agency SomeOne has created a surprisingly cheerful identity for funeral comparison service Beyond – one that avoids clichés and sympathy in favour of a bold colour palette and a friendly mascot
Organising a funeral tends to be a complicated, stressful and downright miserable experience. But digital startup Beyond claims to make the process a little less painful. Founded by Ian Strang, it provides a funeral comparison service, allowing users to browse funeral plans and undertakers in much the same way as they would when shopping for car insurance or mobile phone contracts. It also offers advice on will writing and a fixed-rate probate service for those looking to settle an estate.
Beyond’s visual identity was created by SomeOne and is an unusual approach in a sector filled with clichés and sympathetic copywriting. The brand’s core colour is yellow – a shade normally associated with happiness and hope. Its strapline, ‘Your knowledgeable companion for everything after life’ is a witty play on words and its communications feature a bearded male mascot that wouldn’t look out of place in a children’s TV show.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.