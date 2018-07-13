London agency SomeOne has created a surprisingly cheerful identity for funeral comparison service Beyond – one that avoids clichés and sympathy in favour of a bold colour palette and a friendly mascot

Organising a funeral tends to be a complicated, stressful and downright miserable experience. But digital startup Beyond claims to make the process a little less painful. Founded by Ian Strang, it provides a funeral comparison service, allowing users to browse funeral plans and undertakers in much the same way as they would when shopping for car insurance or mobile phone contracts. It also offers advice on will writing and a fixed-rate probate service for those looking to settle an estate.

Beyond’s visual identity was created by SomeOne and is an unusual approach in a sector filled with clichés and sympathetic copywriting. The brand’s core colour is yellow – a shade normally associated with happiness and hope. Its strapline, ‘Your knowledgeable companion for everything after life’ is a witty play on words and its communications feature a bearded male mascot that wouldn’t look out of place in a children’s TV show.

