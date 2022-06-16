Photograph of beer koozies featuring the Big C Charters logo

A hooky identity for fishing company Big C Charters

The Bay Area charter service has a new look designed by Mucho, which plays on fishing iconography and the height of its founder, former basketball player Christian Cavanaugh

By

Big C Charters was named after its founder and captain, former pro basketball player Christian Cavanaugh, and his reputation for the biggest catches.

His towering height of 6 foot 8 inches informed the new outstretched identity for the charter company, which runs fishing trips and excursions in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Graphic of the old Big C Charters logo featuring a boat, and the new logo of an elongated 'C'
Comparison of the old logo and Mucho’s new design

Led by Mucho, the identity’s crowning feature is the typography, from the Big C logo to the accompanying display typeface, Big C Sans, with its exaggerated proportions and hook-like terminals that channel fishing equipment.

The colours used across the identity were chosen to help make an impact rather than sink into antiquated images people may have when it comes to fishing, drawing on eye-popping combinations of yellow and black, and secondary palettes of red, teal, orange and pink.

The wider brand collateral is full of personality too, including quirky paper clips, or earrings made by local jewellery maker Cali Clay.

Graphic showing the serif typography developed for Big C Charters
Photograph of a Big C Charters tag, with the elongated 'C' logo
Photograph of a document with a paperclip in the shape of an elongated C, created for Big C Charters
Photograph of packing label showing the Big C Charters elongated logo by Mucho
Photograph of earrings in the shape of fish created for Big C Charters

