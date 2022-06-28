The Big Issue launches rebrand by JKR

Known for its eponymous magazine, the organisation has revealed a new vision and design language that brings its sub-brands together under Big Issue Group

Global creative agency Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) has helped to rebrand UK-based organisation the Big Issue as Big Issue Group.

The rebrand aims to bring its various divisions including Big Issue Media, home to the organisation’s eponymous magazine, Big Issue Shop, Big Issue E-Bikes, Big Issue Invest, and Big Issue Foundation under a harmonious umbrella brand. A new arm, Big Issue Recruit, will be launching in the autumn.

JKR’s new branding maintains the boxy proportions of the previous Big Issue logo, but channels it into building blocks housing the name of each division – a nod, according to JKR creative director Jay Hussain, to the idea of “social scaffolding”. Each division has its own colour scheme and unique animation.

Big Issue Group’s rebrand comes as it announces a five-year strategy to create a positive impact – from supporting social enterprises to policy change – and its new value proposition, Changing Lives Through Enterprise.

“Most people readily associate the Big Issue with marginalised people selling a magazine on the streets. Over the last 30 years, we have enabled over 100,00 people to earn over £144m in collective income,” says Paul Cheal, CEO of Big Issue Group.

“But there is so much more to the Big Issue,” he continues. “Our business is changing lives. Our new five-year strategy brings all our work together. From our work in the social investment sector through Big Issue Invest, supporting more than 500 social enterprises since 2005, to new partnerships such as the launch of a fleet of Big Issue eBikes in Bristol to create jobs in local communities for marginalised people. To our vendor support programmes, parliamentary campaigns and campaigning journalism. To achieve our new mission, we must expand our service offer to reach and deliver impact to as many people as we can.”

The rebrand follows on from the Big Issue Magazine’s redesign to mark the 30th anniversary last year, designed by Pentagram, and an overhaul of its digital presence during the pandemic.

jkrglobal.com; bigissue.com