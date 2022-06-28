The Big Issue launches rebrand by JKR

Known for its eponymous magazine, the organisation has revealed a new vision and design language that brings its sub-brands together under Big Issue Group

By

Global creative agency Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) has helped to rebrand UK-based organisation the Big Issue as Big Issue Group.

The rebrand aims to bring its various divisions including Big Issue Media, home to the organisation’s eponymous magazine, Big Issue Shop, Big Issue E-Bikes, Big Issue Invest, and Big Issue Foundation under a harmonious umbrella brand. A new arm, Big Issue Recruit, will be launching in the autumn.

JKR’s new branding maintains the boxy proportions of the previous Big Issue logo, but channels it into building blocks housing the name of each division – a nod, according to JKR creative director Jay Hussain, to the idea of “social scaffolding”. Each division has its own colour scheme and unique animation.

Big Issue Group’s rebrand comes as it announces a five-year strategy to create a positive impact – from supporting social enterprises to policy change – and its new value proposition, Changing Lives Through Enterprise.

“Most people readily associate the Big Issue with marginalised people selling a magazine on the streets. Over the last 30 years, we have enabled over 100,00 people to earn over £144m in collective income,” says Paul Cheal, CEO of Big Issue Group.

“But there is so much more to the Big Issue,” he continues. “Our business is changing lives. Our new five-year strategy brings all our work together. From our work in the social investment sector through Big Issue Invest, supporting more than 500 social enterprises since 2005, to new partnerships such as the launch of a fleet of Big Issue eBikes in Bristol to create jobs in local communities for marginalised people. To our vendor support programmes, parliamentary campaigns and campaigning journalism. To achieve our new mission, we must expand our service offer to reach and deliver impact to as many people as we can.”

The rebrand follows on from the Big Issue Magazine’s redesign to mark the 30th anniversary last year, designed by Pentagram, and an overhaul of its digital presence during the pandemic.

jkrglobal.com; bigissue.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER