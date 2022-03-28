Big Type celebrates the joy of supergraphics

Oversized typography gets its day in the sun thanks to Counter-Print’s new book, which examines what it is we love about really big letters

By

Big Type opens with a brief history of typography, and does a good job of whipping through hundreds of years of developments in design and technology. As it points out, for a long period of time type’s primary function was legibility, but we now live in a drastically different visual landscape.

“Today, type design, influenced by both strides in technology and a dizzying series of artistic 20th century periods, has gained a freedom in terms of composition, size, emphasis, colour, weight, spacing etc that would have been inconceivable before,” writes author and Counter-Print co-founder Jon Dowling.

The book explores this more expressive end of typography, featuring work by Ragged Edge, Astrid Stavro and Pentagram among others. And the type is all, as the title suggests, big.

Projects range from inflatable letters that fill an entire room and towering stone type installations through to branding projects that embrace the impact of oversized typography. Chapters are divided into themes, examining letters that have been stretched, repeated, scaled up and condensed.

As Dowling writes in the intro, these are projects that “lead with type, they play with and subtly animate type or celebrate type’s inherent beauty by putting it centre stage within their designs”.

“These are designs with a strength and conviction intended to cut through the visual noise we encounter everyday and communicate a message, elicit a response or represent a call to action.”

Big Type is published by Counter-Print; counter-print.co.uk

Latest from CR

More from CR

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Compression–Cradle–Lucy-McRae

Imagining our future bodies

How will new ways of designing our bodies and our health, including gene editing, affect our future selves? Lucy McRae explores these concepts in her art, presenting radical sci-fi ideas that are rooted in science fact

Black Dice’s career in visuals

Part band, part art project, over the last 25 years Black Dice’s sounds and images have pushed the possibilities of collage and trampled over the loud, joyful line between serious and playful

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

MULTIMEDIA DESIGNER

London

LEAD GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Huddersfield