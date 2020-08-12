Billie Eilish fronts optimistic new campaign on Gen Z and tech

A new campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi is sticking up for the young people who get flak for being glued to their screens. Directed by Vincent Haycock, the film at the centre of the #WhatWeDoNext campaign offers an uplifting and compelling counter-argument to the theory that young people are out of touch due to social media and other tech. Instead, it illustrates the many ways young people are instigating positive change, oftentimes using technology to get the word out.

The film is narrated and soundtracked by multiple Grammy award-winning teen music sensation Billie Eilish – the artist behind the title track for the upcoming Bond film due out later this year – whose sultry voice marries well with the jaded yet defiant tone of the spot. The ad taps into Eilish’s given title of ‘the voice of Gen Z’, earned through her evocative music as well as her candid revelations on the subject of mental health.

Other Gen Z stars feature in the film, including climate activist Eirini Vougiouka; Jahkini Bisselink, who at the age of 18 was elected to work as a Dutch Youth Representative at the UN; and hacker and cyber-security expert Philipp Kalweit. Alongside the film, the campaign is rolling out across social media and in a content series on the brand’s music marketing channel Electronic Beats.

“We wanted to capture the spirit of this generation and show their collective voice harnessed by their use of social media. They are a generation that uses technology and social media to raise awareness and create communities,” Haycock said of the film. “We set out to make a film that felt honest to each of the characters’ world. Most of what you see is either their actual world or inspired very closely by who they are or what they represent. Billie’s is the voice of this generation, her music and words are very important to Gen Z. Having her narrate the film couldn’t have been a better choice.”

Credits:

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi

Global CCO: Kate Stanners

CCO: Guillermo Vega

ECDS: Franki Goodwin, William John

Creatives: Mia Silverman, Francesco Grandi

Production company: Somesuch

Director: Vincent Haycock