Bin there, done that: a visual catalogue of a nation’s bins

The govbins.uk site reveals the wide range of visual approaches used by UK councils to encourage waste management and recycling. With 80 bins catalogued to date, its founder discusses why his unique project is far from rubbish

Harry Trimble first started cataloguing UK council bins in late 2016 while he was working as a designer at Government Digital Service. Travelling around London and its outskirts for the job – testing prototypes for GOV.UK – he began to notice that, even just within the M25, the bins outside Londoner’s houses would differ from area to area. “So I just began photographing them,” he says.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Why register? Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter. Register now Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk