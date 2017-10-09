For Black History Month, The Dots presents ‘100 creatives inspiring change’

The creative network invited 11 leading figures to each nominate ‘black change makers and creators’

By
By Neequaye Dreph Dsane. See @dreph on Instagram

As The Dots point out, there “is still a huge disparity of BAME individuals in the creative industry”. According to Stripes (an initiative helping create opportunities for BAME individuals in the creative industries) only 13% of the UK creative industry workforce identify as coming from Black and Minority Ethnic backgrounds. While this figure may compare favourably to national demographics, in the cities in which the creative industries are predominantly based, it translates as considerable under-representation.

KBD. See @kbdalways on Instagram

Throughout Black History Month, The Dots is attempting to shine a spotlight on up-and-coming BAME creative talent. With the help of ‘personal development’ brand Dream Nation, it has assembled a list of over 100 young creatives, nominated by leading figures such as Trevor Robinson, founder of advertising agency Quiet Storm, Karen Blackett, chairwoman of MediaCom, and Melanie Eusebe, executive producer of the Women of the World festival.

By Amanda Akohia, @amanda.akokhia.photo

The nominations span the full gamut of the creative industries, including fashion designers, comedians, entrepreneurs and filmmakers as well as designers and advertising creatives.

See the full list here

CR Recommends

More from CR

David Abbott memo warns of future adland mediocrity

“A giant ad factory where quantity is more important than quality”: sound familiar? In an internal agency memo from 1994, the late, great David Abbott warns of the dangers of practices that have now become all too common in the ad industry…

Polaroid Originals: the revival of the classic instant camera

Impossible Project, the company that revived production of Polaroid film in 2008, is today rebranding as Polaroid Originals, and launching a new analogue instant camera, the Polaroid OneStep 2. We talk to creative director Danny Pemberton about returning to the name and how he turned to the classic Polaroid archive to created the identity for the new brand.

Jobs

View more

Graphic Designer

Fushi Wellbeing

Creative Designer

Monddi Design Agency

Make the most of CR