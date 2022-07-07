Latest Bodyform ad addresses period-related insomnia

AMV BBDO has gained wide acclaim for its work for Libresse/Bodyform by tackling taboos around periods, from showing red blood in ads, to addressing the challenges of endometriosis.

This latest spot addresses a more subtle challenge presented by periods – the way that they can interrupt sleep through pain, leaking, and general discomfort. As with the previous ads from the brand, it uses dynamic visuals to articulate the problem, in this case using thermal imagery to show the way that periods can disturb a good night’s sleep.

The spot sees the brand and agency team up again with Kim Gehrig, the director behind the much-acclaimed Viva La Vulva ad in 2018. Gehrig again combines live action with animation in this new spot, to truly bring its narrative to life.

Credits:

Agency: AMV BBDO

CCOs: Nadja Lossgott, Nicholas Hulley

Creatives: Anzhela Hayrabedyan, Luca Grosso

Designers: Simon Dilks, Max Henderson

Production Company: Somesuch

Director: Kim Gehrig

Edit: Trim Editing

Post: Time Based Arts