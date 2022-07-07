Libresse

Latest Bodyform ad addresses period-related insomnia

Shot by Kim Gehrig, AMV BBDO’s new ad features thermal imaging to show how periods can disrupt sleep

By

AMV BBDO has gained wide acclaim for its work for Libresse/Bodyform by tackling taboos around periods, from showing red blood in ads, to addressing the challenges of endometriosis.

This latest spot addresses a more subtle challenge presented by periods – the way that they can interrupt sleep through pain, leaking, and general discomfort. As with the previous ads from the brand, it uses dynamic visuals to articulate the problem, in this case using thermal imagery to show the way that periods can disturb a good night’s sleep.

The spot sees the brand and agency team up again with Kim Gehrig, the director behind the much-acclaimed Viva La Vulva ad in 2018. Gehrig again combines live action with animation in this new spot, to truly bring its narrative to life.

Credits:
Agency: AMV BBDO
CCOs: Nadja Lossgott, Nicholas Hulley
Creatives: Anzhela Hayrabedyan, Luca Grosso
Designers: Simon Dilks, Max Henderson
Production Company: Somesuch
Director: Kim Gehrig
Edit: Trim Editing
Post: Time Based Arts

