Boilerroom’s “Netflix for the underground”

Film platform 4:3 features an off-kilter mix of vintage rave footage, art features and documentaries by a diverse set of voices – Boilerroom’s answer to the more conservative major streaming services

Launched by Boilerroom earlier this year, 4:3 is designed to function as something of a cultural trojan horse – inducting fans of the music platform into a world of film and art that fits the Boilerroom ethos, but that they may not already be aware of.

“Boilerroom’s built this interesting proposition, where we’re democratising culture through electronic music and our broadcasting of real life events,” says Chief Content Officer Stephen Mai, who joined the company earlier this year after a stint at LADBible. “We’ve had a shift in the people coming to these events, and noticed that they’re interested in culture throughout the spectrum.”