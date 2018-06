“We thought wouldn’t it be funny to commission these really well known and highly respected designers to create a piece of work that punters in pubs would literally be resting their beers on while watching World Cup games in pubs around London,” says Gordon Reid, who set up Weird World Cup together with fellow designer Callum Stephenson.

Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.

Why do I need to register?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can: