Bonkers World Cup moments captured on beer mats

Weird World Cup celebrates some of the stranger moments of tournaments gone by with beer mats illustrated by designers including Craig Oldham, Sarah Boris and Studio Hey

By

“We thought wouldn’t it be funny to commission these really well known and highly respected designers to create a piece of work that punters in pubs would literally be resting their beers on while watching World Cup games in pubs around London,” says Gordon Reid, who set up Weird World Cup together with fellow designer Callum Stephenson.

Why do I need to register?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:

Submit your work

Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.

Receive our newsletter

Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.

Subscribe for more from CR

Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.

Jobs

View more

CREATIVE DIRECTOR

London
Richer-Sounds_logo

SENIOR DESIGNER

Central London