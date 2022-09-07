Still image of a passing train carriage from the music video for ATK by Bonobo

New Bonobo video illuminates the patterns hidden around us

The music video, directed by the McGloughlin Brothers, captures the view from a train window in the style of a zoetrope animation

By

The McGloughlin Brothers have created the music video for ATK, the first single released by Bonobo since his album Fragments. The duo, made up of brothers Páraic and Kevin, have created numerous pieces of work in the past that twist scale, perspective and motion into compelling sequences, with recent credits for A$AP Rocky and Max Cooper.

The high-speed video for ATK takes viewers on a journey looking out of a train window, and is reminiscent of Michel Gondry’s iconic video for the Chemical Brothers track Star Guitar. It pieces together a string of cuts that illuminate the patterns and graphic motifs hidden in everyday places, including a particularly satisfying clip of a galloping horse.

“We wanted to create a minimal film embodying ideas of serendipity and perception, allowing the world to reveal itself in unusual ways spontaneously,” the McGloughlin Brothers tell CR. “If you have ever looked out of a train window to see the wires and tiles weave and dance in a magical way, this, in essence, is what we wanted to capture in our film.”

The film was shot in Portugal on a journey from Faro to Lisbon to Porto, but the directors purposefully stayed off the beaten track with the footage. “We wanted to keep the film textural, gritty and quite indistinct for the most part, keeping the main landmarks and attractions generally off limits, focusing on the overall feel and movement of the cities.”

Still image of a white and green tiled wall from the music video for ATK by Bonobo

The flickering visuals resemble a zoetrope, an early animation technology that creates the illusion of moving imagery by rotating a cylindrical mechanism lined with still images – like frames.

“We shot most of the video in real time, with only a few additional stop motion animation sequences,” the directors explain. “Maybe 90% of it is in camera and real time. Our aim was to find these little ‘zoetropes moments’ that animate naturally. Shooting video footage, using extremely high shutter speeds and tight [lenses] from fast moving transport is how we achieved the vast majority of the shots. We also used very sporadic stop motion.”

Still abstract image of a pink reflection of a train carriage from the music video for ATK by Bonobo

The edit was inevitably complicated, but “in a strange kind of way”, the directors explain. “Our main objective was to capture a simple journey, but to present it from a strange perspective. So there was a built-in paradox from the get go. We cut a lot of the more ‘complicated animation’ because we found it detracted from the general idea,” they say, “keeping our focus on completely detectable, yet ethereal footage.

“In terms of technicality, creating the moving patterns and objects that appear static yet are moving at fast speeds was a matter of sieving through the footage and finding these moments. It was a very strange one to put together, and we got it to a place that was very close to our original vision.”

ATK by Bonobo is out now on Outlier; @mcgloughlinbrothers

Latest from CR

More from CR

Bridging the Gap

In this new report, we shine a light on some under-acknowledged gaps in the creative industries and examine how these might be closed

Control game logo by Cory Schmitz

Bringing minimalism and modernism to games brands

Graphic designer Cory Schmitz is a distinctive voice in the games industry, turning his love of corporate logos into work for indie studios, major titles and tech companies. He discusses the ever-more sophisticated brand worlds of games and their makers

Image by Aneta Grzeszykowska showing a hand holding two cut-outs of eyes

How photography became gamified

We talk to the curators of How to Win at Photography, now on show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, about how imagemaking turned into a numbers game and why artists are using humour to examine it in their work

Atalanta Cover by Micaela Alcaino

Micaela Alcaino on the complexity of book cover design

Market researcher, avid reader, trend analyst, social media strategist – the modern book designer wears many hats, says multi-award-winning Micaela Alcaino, who’s capitalising on a renewed interest in beautiful covers. And she always reads the manuscript

Examining Virgil Abloh’s legacy

Following the opening of Figures of Speech, a retrospective of Virgil Abloh’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, curator and collaborator Antwaun Sargent talks about Abloh’s wide-ranging influence on culture

Still of a woman blowing bubble gum with the Nike logo in Nike's Never Settle, Never Done campaign for the Euros 2022

The rise and rise of women’s football

Fresh from working on Nike’s new spot to mark the Euros this month, Wieden + Kennedy London’s Ankita Tobit talks to us about how the narrative around the women’s game has moved on in the last few years and where opportunities lie for brands

How to document hardship

Images of people facing suffering and financial hardship have often stumbled into ‘poverty porn’ and objectification. Is there a right way for an imagemaker to navigate this kind of work?

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

Coinbase crypto brands Moniker

The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON