German illustrator Max Löffler has won the Folio Society and House of Illustration’s annual Book Illustration Competition – beating 450 entrants to create a new illustrated edition of The Selected Adventures and Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle.

The competition – run by publishing company the Folio Society and London’s House of Illustration – is open to professional illustrators and students aged over 18.

