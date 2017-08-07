After conquering the world of internet memes, the humble house cat is now set to take on the world of publishing. Laurence King celebrates feline inspired art in a new book titled The Book of the Cat.

Laurence King has just released The Book of the Cat; a delightful collection of over a 100 pieces of feline art and illustrations. Pentagram’s Angus Hyland and Grafik’s Caroline Roberts have curated the artwork for the book, selecting work of varied styles by artists from all over the world. The book also has short passages about the artists and their furry inspirations.

Hyland is also behind the hugely popular The Book of the Dog, which he worked on with writer Kendra Wilson. Since it was published in September last year, over 20,000 copies have been sold worldwide.