Boots puts on its magic specs for this year’s Christmas ad

The campaign, created by the Pharm, features a pair of special, X-ray-style glasses that unveil the secret Christmas glitz hiding behind everyday life

By

This year, the pharmacy and beauty store has opted for a ruthlessly upbeat approach to the festive season, with a film starring It’s A Sin actor Lydia West. On an otherwise totally normal bus journey, she discovers a pair of gold-rimmed specs that hide a big secret: they bring out the Christmas spirit in everything and everyone.

Once the glasses are donned, fellow passengers are suddenly bedecked in sequins and Christmas jumpers, and taxi journeys become trips in stretch limos. But it’s not just about the festive glitz; the specs are actually revealing everyone’s inner desires, so our main character can go and buy the perfect present (from Boots, of course).

The ad closes on a successful Christmas morning, with everyone receiving the hairdryer/customised pet cushion/bubble bath they had been dreaming of. There’s also a big hint about who the eyewear really belonged to the whole time, if the SC monogram at the start of the ad didn’t tip you off.

The campaign is accompanied by some additional digital elements, including an AR filter that promises to help people find the perfect gift, as well as a TikTok cut that lets viewers choose which film they want to watch based on who they’re buying for.

Credits:
Agency: The Pharm
Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R: Laurent Simon
Executive Creative Director: Sara Rose
Creative Director: Lee Hanson and Mark Prime
Production: Academy
Directors: Si&Ad
Post Production: Final Cut
VFX & Grade: Electric Theatre Collective

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

DESIGNER

LONDON

PROJECT MANAGER

STOCKPORT

INTERIOR DESIGNER

LONDON