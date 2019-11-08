Themed ‘Bootiques’ will be popping up across the UK to help you make the right purchase for your loved one, whether it’s the moody tweenager or the person who loves working out almost as much as they love talking about working out

We’ve all got that one person in our life who is impossible to buy for. Couple that with being bombarded with Christmas ads and promotions as soon as we hit November, and gifting season can often feel overwhelming.

The increased popularity of having a ‘green’ Christmas means that buying fewer, but better, presents has never been more important, according to the team at Boots, whose Christmas campaign this year is all about taking the stress out of gift-giving.

In a welcome departure from its more sentimental efforts from the last couple of years, the retailer is going big on experiential this time around, launching hundreds of pop-up Bootiques (geddit?) both in-store and online, which are themed around the personalities of its tricky-to-buy-for customers.

A number of these personalities are the focal point of an accompanying campaign film created by WPP’s Team WBA, which includes Ogilvy UK, Mediacom, Geometry and Bookmark, who have also worked with True Story.

From the person who gets up every Sunday at 6am to be yelled at by a fitness instructor, to the person who’s now 100% vegan (while you’re still 100% clueless), the ad shows us that Boots has got you covered.

Directed by Si&Ad, it’s a fun and high-energy spot that will definitely stand out from more sombre or twee festive spots. With its snappy editing and asides delivered to camera, it also brings to mind the humorous and hectic feel of one of 2018’s standout ads, Nothing Beats a Londoner.

