Dropping your mobile phone seems the best thing in the world in his new ad for French brand Bouygues Telecom

Usually dropping your phone and discovering a smashed screen is the sign of a pretty bad day. Not so in this new ad by BETC for Bouygues Telecom, where for one couple a dropped phone signals the arrival of another magical life moment.

Set to Alicia Keys’ track Fallin’ we watch as the couple meet, fall in love and raise a family, while constantly trashing phones.

The spot aims to promote Bouygues Telecom’s sustainable smartphone solutions for its customers, which include trade-in, recycling, refurbished smartphones and repair. The programme allows any Bouygues Telecom customer to repair their smartphone at a discount rate up to two times per year.

While the ad’s premise verges on the ridiculous, charming direction by Vellas will draw you in and it’s certainly an unusual and interesting way for a brand to introduce audiences to its sustainability goals.

Credits:

Agency: BETC

ECD: Stephane Xiberras

Creative Director: Olivier Aumard

Creatives: Jonathan Baudet-Botella, Olivier Mille

Musical Creative Director: Christophe Caurret

Production Company: Frenzy

Director: Vellas