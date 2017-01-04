Bowie by Duffy at Proud Chelsea

From Aladdin Sane to Scary Monsters, photographer Brian Duffy helped David Bowie create some his most memorable personas. Original artwork born out of their creative collaboration is now on show at Proud Chelsea

By
David Bowie by Duffy
Aladdin Sane ‘Eyes Open’, London 1973; Photo Duffy © Duffy Archive & The David Bowie Archive TM

Bowie by Duffy is an exhibition of photographs of the star shot by Brian Duffy. The two collaborated regularly, creating artwork that was instrumental in crafting Bowie’s image and visual identity.

David Bowie Scary Monster smoking, London 1980; Photo Duffy © Duffy Archive
Brian Duffy was one of the most influential photographers of the 60s and 70s. His fashion and advertising work appeared in magazines such as British Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour and Esquire.

Bowie by Duffy
David Bowie with Scottie Dog, London 1980; Photo Duffy © Duffy Archive

On display, will be original signed prints of photographs taken over five photoshoots between 1972 and 1980 (also documented in Duffy’s Five Sessions book). Posed, stylised images for album covers are mixed in with a few candid shots, offering viewers a look at the Bowie’s evolution during the time.

David Bowie – Lodger ‘Original Polaroid’ image, London 1979; Photo Duffy © Duffy Archive
The retrospective opens on the January 6 just two days before what would have been the Bowie’s 70th birthday and will run until February 5.

￼Scary Monster Contact Sheet #2, London 1980; Photo Duffy © Duffy Archive
proudonline.co.uk

For more on Duffy’s work (including the stories behind some of the Bowie shoots), the 2010 documentary, The Man Who Shot the Sixties, can be seen here and our review of the documentary can be seen here.

David Bowie, Ziggy Stardust, London 1972 Photo Duffy © Duffy Archive
