Boys: exploring the face of masculinity

As Rosie Matheson’s ongoing photo series goes on display in London, she talks about making the leap from photography to film, and what it’s like to shoot men through the female gaze

Boys began life as a way for documentary photographer Rosie Matheson to hone her craft. Based between London and Brighton in 2015, she started taking portraits of young men – some of whom were her friends, some who weren’t. Since then, the part-time project has grown into a fully-fledged photo series that documents the softer side of the male persona all over the world.

Now, Matheson is preparing to put on a solo show in East London featuring images from the series so far, along with an accompanying screening of her first documentary short film on the same subject. Here, she discusses the pressure to make other women look ‘hot’, and why being a woman makes it easier to capture her male subjects’ sensitive sides.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk