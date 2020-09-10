New B&Q ad puts an emotional spin on homemaking

Visions of home decor these days fall into one of two brackets: irreverent, as seen with brands such as Ikea and Hornbach, or aspirational, as per Instagram feeds. Yet B&Q has gone for a more sentimental approach with its new ad campaign, Build a Life, by creative agency Uncommon.

Scored by The Cinematic Orchestra, the campaign film features home videos captured over the years by 69 real families around the UK – one from every city – that follow how our homes have transformed over time. Yet the film goes beyond installing new flooring or choosing (and inevitably removing) wallpaper, to instead focus on the celebrations, announcements, arguments and everyday catch ups that unfold at home.

The ad is narrated by actor Rory McCann, known for his role as The Hound on Game of Thrones, who reads a motivational script reinforcing the campaign concept. It finishes with a streamlined version of B&Q’s classic end line ‘you can do it if you B&Q it’, which was revamped from its 80s jingle days in WCRS’s 2018 spot directed by Sam Hibbard.

The campaign comes at a time when ideas about our home environments have changed due to the pandemic. For people around the country, homes have doubled up offices and leisure spaces, and the extra time many people have had at home has been spent redecorating and refurbishing – meaning B&Q has seen both physical and website traffic more in keeping with Glastonbury than gardening and home stores.

Credits:

Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio

Production company: Knucklehead

Director: Chris Hewitt