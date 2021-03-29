New B&Q ad underlines the hope that comes with Spring

The pandemic isn’t mentioned specifically in this new campaign but its message that ‘we will grow again’ clearly alludes to our hopes for an emergence from lockdown as much as our ability to grow B&Q plants

With B&Q enjoying bumper profits last year due to customers embracing DIY while stuck at home, it is now clearly hoping to repeat this trick in the gardening sector, with a new campaign focusing on its range of plants.

Created by Uncommon Creative Studio, the new spot follows the agency’s Build A Life work for B&Q last summer, which emphasised that DIY is as much about creating a dream home for your family as it is about hanging some shelves.

Here again, the metaphors come in thick and fast, as we are offered a sentimental vision of the power of nature to change our lives. And it doesn’t duck away from the added significance of the arrival of Spring in the UK this year, as it coincides with the cautious lifting of restrictions after a winter in lockdown.

The serious tone of the spot is combined with magnificent and occasionally trippy imagery of plants bursting into bloom and families planting seeds and bulbs together.

Directed by collective The Sacred Egg, it combines animation and photographic shots and nods to the nostalgic feel created in Build a Life, with the continued use of home videos as well as the return of Game of Thrones actor, Rory McCann, as voiceover.

Credits:

Creative agency: Uncommon

Production company: Riff Raff

Directors: The Sacred Egg

Post: MPC