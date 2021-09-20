Is creativity the secret to brand success in China?

MetaDesign group creative director Sally Anderson shares her insights from a decade of working in China, including why so many big brands try and fail to crack the Chinese market

By

As the world’s fastest growing consumer market, establishing a foothold in China is the holy grail for many global brands. But for every business that has found success, there are countless other examples of established brands who have crashed and burned while attempting to crack the Chinese market, be it Google, Marks & Spencer or Uber.
As the world’s fastest growing consumer market, establishing a foothold in China is the holy grail for many global brands. But for every business that has found success, there are countless other examples of established brands who have crashed and burned while attempting to crack the Chinese market, be it Google, Marks & Spencer or Uber.

As group creative director of MetaDesign, one of Beijing’s only global design consultancies, Sally Anderson knows a thing or two about how to ensure brand success in China. Originally from Australia, she moved to Beijing in 2013 following seven years at FutureBrand’s offices in both Melbourne and Sydney. “When I wanted to come to China, it was because I could see the brands of the future, or more creative potential to be able to shape them here because they were newer. If I went to more established markets like New York or London, I wasn’t expecting that some of the powerhouse brands would be there at such a volume as they are here,” Anderson tells CR.

Top: MetaDesign’s branding for tech company Meizu. Above: One of the agency’s longest standing clients is Volkswagen

After a brief stint at Brand Union Beijing, Anderson was introduced to MetaDesign by the branding agency’s Italian-born managing director Mauro Marescialli. Founded in 1979 in Berlin, today the agency has offices across Germany, Switzerland, US and China, and is known for its work with global brands including Lacoste, E.on and Volkswagen. “On my arrival to the company, Volkswagen was our main client,” says Anderson. “We were looking primarily at helping international brands localise for China, and we spent the first several years doing that. Now our main clients are beyond Volkswagen but still automotive and still technology heavy, which are the primary businesses here in Beijing.”

Recent projects to come out of MetaDesign’s Beijing office include the brand identities for Alibaba-owned ecommerce giant Taoboa; one of the the country’s largest car hailing platforms, DiDi, which sees roughly 50 million rides a day; and craft beer brand Jing-A, which recently had significant investment from Carlsberg as the company looks to increase its distribution in China.
As group creative director of MetaDesign, one of Beijing’s only global design consultancies, Sally Anderson knows a thing or two about how to ensure brand success in China. Originally from Australia, she moved to Beijing in 2013 following seven years at FutureBrand’s offices in both Melbourne and Sydney. “When I wanted to come to China, it was because I could see the brands of the future, or more creative potential to be able to shape them here because they were newer. If I went to more established markets like New York or London, I wasn’t expecting that some of the powerhouse brands would be there at such a volume as they are here,” Anderson tells CR.

Top: MetaDesign’s branding for tech company Meizu. Above: One of the agency’s longest standing clients is Volkswagen

After a brief stint at Brand Union Beijing, Anderson was introduced to MetaDesign by the branding agency’s Italian-born managing director Mauro Marescialli. Founded in 1979 in Berlin, today the agency has offices across Germany, Switzerland, US and China, and is known for its work with global brands including Lacoste, E.ON and Volkswagen. “On my arrival to the company, Volkswagen was our main client,” says Anderson. “We were looking primarily at helping international brands localise for China, and we spent the first several years doing that. Now our main clients are beyond Volkswagen but still automotive and still technology heavy, which are the primary businesses here in Beijing.”

More from CR

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham