Observatory Netflix Doritoes

Is branded content still the future of advertising?

Observatory CCO Linda Knight discusses why people won’t tolerate annoying ads anymore, and how a content-led approach can help brands of all shapes and sizes resonate in popular culture

By

“People hate ads,” says Linda Knight. They’re the words that everyone who works in advertising dreads hearing, but Observatory’s chief creative officer is a firm believer that the industry needs to be reminded of them every now and then. “People don’t want to see them, they use ad blockers, and on the rare occasion they’re watching live TV and the ads come on, boom, they’re on another device, they get up and grab a sandwich, a glass of wine, go to the bathroom.”

So what’s the solution to adland’s eternal problem? As CCO of an agency that sits at the nexus of entertainment and advertising, Knight believes the answer lies in branded content. Industry watchers may remember that branded content was pitched as the future of advertising a decade or so ago before being replaced by new fads such as VR, AR, the metaverse etc. But whether it’s long-form documentaries or mini-series, there is a growing appetite among brands who want to connect with consumers on a deeper level. You only have to look at the cultural impact of Netflix series Drive to Survive, and the subsequent growth of broadcaster ESPN’s viewing figures for Formula 1, to see the broader appeal of a content-led approach.

More from CR

Rebranding Whitney Houston for a new audience

Legacy artists are big business, and labels are using creativity and design to help bring their music to new audiences. Here, we talk to designer Erik Herrström about the branding he’s created for the singer Whitney Houston, ten years after her death

Shutterstock, Vezdahod. Streets,Of,Cyberpunk,City.,Bright,Glowing,Houses,And,Windows,Of

How travel could look in 2050

The travel industry as we know it will undergo enormous change in the next three decades. Here innovation lab Possible Future paints a picture of the risks and opportunities

Onoe Caponoe, Red Planet; Director: Mikey Bharj (still)

Music videos of the year 2022

This year’s been largely about tech when it comes to music videos: we’ve seen deepfakery, AI (of course), some stunning CG to replicate a zoetrope, and a surprising appearance from the humble pager

Trends of 2022: The year in tech

Changes swept through the tech sector this year, leaving a trail of uncertainty across social media, cryptocurrency, and the creative workforce – but opportunity in some corners, too

Games of the year 2022

Horror, horticulture, cats, religion, power-washing … whatever your niche interest, there was a game for you in 2022. We look at ten of our favourites from the last 12 months

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

PROJECT MANAGER

LONDON

CREATIVE COPYWRITER

LONDON