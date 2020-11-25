Should food brands look back to look forwards?

BrandOpus associate strategy director Molly Rowan Hamilton delves into the power of nostalgia, and explores the ways food and drinks brands can use it to connect with consumers

By

Writer and comedian Danny Pellegrino was recently quoted in Vogue on his belief that “nostalgia is a powerful drug” that we “clutch onto even tighter during turbulent times”. I know what he means. Nostalgia is my current drug of choice. I’ve become obsessed with anything that cures my longing for the bygone era of the time we now know as BC (Before-Covid). 2020 has well and truly removed the rug from beneath my feet. And in a world where so much of my life has changed, I feel myself constantly turning to my ‘old life’ or generations past, to counter my existential dread.

I’ve done the baking I used to do as a kid. I’ve done gardening, I’ve listened to old music, I’ve bought a record player, I’ve attempted sewing. I’ve found myself desperately trying to get myself tickets to drive-thru movie theatres across the city. I’ve pre-ordered one of the Juicy Couture velour tracksuits from the brand’s relaunch. I’ve been texting my ex. Most recently, I’ve signed up for an online collage-making class led by Ruby Kean on a new experiential platform thirdplace.

I was hooked by the introductory line: “Whilst we may not be able to go to the theatre this fall, we can certainly travel there in our minds.” For collage maker Kean, harnessing the power of nostalgia is something she understands well. And like all the other activities I’ve been taking part in, transporting people emotionally to a specific moment in time or a collective, subconscious memory, is central to many of her artworks.

For it to be harnessed correctly, nostalgia has to bring together past and present, old and new, in perfect synergy

Transportation is at the heart of what makes nostalgia so intoxicatingly powerful for brands. In the wider marketing landscape, tapping into nostalgia is nothing new. For a long time, companies have understood that nostalgia has a strong emotional pull on our wallet strings. The ‘Nostalgia Effect’ as documented by Decision Lab, will simply “make us more willing to spend money” by taking us into a more idyllic time in the past to enable them to be more stable, secure and at ease in the present.

Yet often, trying to tap into nostalgia is met with hesitance from marketeers. To some, nostalgia is a negative emotion, suitable only for heritage brands to play back repetitive stories of their past in order to claim some sort of legitimacy in the present. But to see it as such is to fundamentally miss the understanding of its true meaning (and potential). For it to be harnessed correctly, nostalgia has to bring together past and present, old and new, in perfect synergy to overcome a challenge or introduce the unknown so that brands, and people, can walk confidently into the future.

Latest from CR

More from CR

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Sunil Gupta on 45 years of making pictures

As a new exhibition at the Photographers’ Gallery in London brings together over four decades of his work, we speak to photographer Sunil Gupta about how his work straddles the world of activism, documentary and art

Life through an iPhone lens

Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi creates striking, vivid imagery photographed with an iPhone. CR talks to him about his unconventional practice and how it helps local children get an education

Inside the surreal world of Hiro Murai

Hiro Murai’s dream-like vision has produced unforgettable imagery for artists including Childish Gambino and FKA twigs. Here, the filmmaker discusses the joys of collaboration, exploring the realm of television with the series Atlanta, and why This is America is an anomaly in music videos

Has game advertising gone soft?

With new Sony and Microsoft ad campaigns out, CR explores whether game advertising has lost its edge, and what the future holds for console makers operating in a more complicated market than ever before

Behind the scenes at Spitting Image

Satirical puppet show Spitting Image is back after a 24-year hiatus, and features everyone from President Trump’s tweeting anus to a James Corden-Cats hybrid. Here, we speak to the creatives behind the programme’s unique brand of public service satire

How I Work: Animator Will Child

Director, animator and claymation artist Will Child has transformed football managers, hip hop stars and pop culture figures into irreverent plasticine models. He talks to us about his “janky” animations

My Breakthrough Moment: Kevin Cummins

Having shot some of the biggest bands in the world and worked as the NME’s chief photographer for a decade, Kevin Cummins reflects on why his 2009 book Manchester: Looking For The Light Through The Pouring Rain marked a distinct turning point in his career

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham