Shutterstock MJgraphics

How should designers address the cost of living crisis?

With a potential global recession on the horizon, brands are facing complex decisions, which will offer both challenges and opportunities for designers, says Design Bridge’s Tom Gilbert

By

A combination of a lack of sustainable solutions, supply chain disruption, an increased cost of goods, inflation, and subsequent consumer price sensitivity are some of the issues facing brand teams today.

How they rise to face these challenges, and the subsequent consumer response to their decisions will likely see some interesting new trends emerge in the design industry. While these are undoubtedly difficult times, there will be opportunities for positive change alongside the challenges. So how might the creative industry respond? Here are three potential scenarios to consider:

AN EMPHASIS ON PREMIUM

It seems strange to talk about ‘premiumisation’ in a period of financial uncertainty, but consider this. Where possible, companies will try to keep their price the same, margin flat, and find agile ways of reducing the cost of goods through the overall value chain.

This seems like a reasonable short-term fix, but is perhaps unsustainable in the long term, if we have a prolonged global recession and exacerbated supply chain issues. So might we inevitably reach a point when prices must go up? At this point the design challenge will be about how to improve the value perception of a product in order to justify this price increase.

More from CR

Examining Virgil Abloh’s legacy

Following the opening of Figures of Speech, a retrospective of Virgil Abloh’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, curator and collaborator Antwaun Sargent talks about Abloh’s wide-ranging influence on culture

Brands & Creativity

In this special report we look at eight brands that are leading the way with creativity and design, and examine the trends that are important for brands right now

Still of a woman blowing bubble gum with the Nike logo in Nike's Never Settle, Never Done campaign for the Euros 2022

The rise and rise of women’s football

Fresh from working on Nike’s new spot to mark the Euros this month, Wieden + Kennedy London’s Ankita Tobit talks to us about how the narrative around the women’s game has moved on in the last few years and where opportunities lie for brands

How to document hardship

Images of people facing suffering and financial hardship have often stumbled into ‘poverty porn’ and objectification. Is there a right way for an imagemaker to navigate this kind of work?

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

Coinbase crypto brands Moniker

The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

Cannes Lions Festival 2022 - The Moment Is Now

Ryan Reynolds on how to make advertising fun

Speaking at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last week, actor and marketer Ryan Reynolds shared his thoughts on humour, responding to culture, and managing anxiety; and also introduced his new talent initiative, Creative Ladder

Image by eamesBot via Shutterstock

How can brands weather inflation?

Siegel+Gale strategy director Patrick Kampff shares his ‘four A’ guide to getting through inflation – and discusses why empathy and emotion is critical for brands to survive the economic crisis

Image by kodukits via Shutterstock

The big money questions: a guide for new creatives

Pay rises, day rates, dilemmas about prioritising money or creative opportunities – young creatives have a lot to get their heads around. We asked OMSE founder James Kape, copywriter Ellen Ling and the Talent Business partner Anna Green for advice

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

CREATIVE MANAGER

LONDON

GAME DESIGN TUTOR

BRACKNELL/BERKSHIRE