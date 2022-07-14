How brands can navigate a hybrid future

We now live in a hybrid world, a world in which – despite the gradual return to the office, the high street, and other physical interaction – much of life continues to be lived online. Though Covid-related, it’s a shift that is unlikely to reverse post-pandemic. So, as we ready for a future epitomised by the evolving metaverse, how should brands respond?

The answer lies in what designers need to create compelling, authentic, and meaningful work for brands – a human-centric mindset and approach. And in an increasingly hybrid world, this is more important than ever.

Consider today’s messy and disconnected landscape. It is a place in which each of us as individuals have not one but many personas. The Insta me is a different version of the LinkedIn me, for example, just as the me when I’m at home is a different version of the me at work.

At first glance, this presents quite a challenge for brands – designers, especially. But if they respond by keeping people at the heart of what they do as they design brands, marketing, and products, this also offers a significant opportunity.