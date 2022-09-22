Shutterstock Patagonia

What can brands learn from Patagonia?

Patagonia’s founder Yvon Chouinard has given away his company to the save the planet: receiving wide applause in the process. Here, Brooklyn Brothers’ head of strategy Will Sansom asks if ‘stakeholder capitalism’ is now the new brand purpose

By

If you work in the business of brands, last week’s news was inescapable: Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard declaring “Earth is now our only shareholder”.

Indeed Chouinard damn near broke the internet, or at least LinkedIn, with his characteristically elegant announcement that 100% of Patagonia’s voting stock is transferring to the Patagonia Purpose Trust. So each year, the money they make after reinvesting in the business will be distributed as a dividend to help fight the environmental crisis and defend nature.

As one of my industry pals wrote in a post sharing the news: “A billion dollars isn’t cool. You know what’s cool? Giving away a billion dollars.” Preach.

REMAKING CAPITALISM

As significant as this news feels, it is also, in a way, expected; the ultimate goal for a brand that has long been leading on the field of brand purpose. Shout out to the Footprint Chronicles (where manufacturing met radical transparency); that ad in the New York Times telling people NOT to buy their products (but rather reuse and recycle through their dedicated platform) and – most recently – donating a record-breaking $10 million-worth of Black Friday profits to grassroots organisations that “protect our air, water and soil for future generations”.

This latest development, however, sees them not just lead but start playing on a different field altogether – that of genuine stakeholder capitalism. At the Brooklyn Brothers we work closely with the Financial Times, championing precisely this shift into a world of better business through the New Agenda platform. They describe stakeholder capitalism thus: “balancing the financial benefit of shareholders with the interests of employees, customers, and the environment, among others”. And in case you hadn’t heard, it’s all the rage; not just with woke brand strategists but people who have money, know about money and are rather good at investing money.

More from CR

Why we need more creatives in the C-Suite

Are creatives the missing piece of the executive puzzle? We talk to David Droga about his first year as CEO and creative chairman of Accenture Song and explore why creative leaders should be installed at the top table

Still image of a 2D animation in It's a Brum Ting, showing an angry red bull stood on top of a Birmingham landmark

Why mixed media ads are having a moment

A growing number of campaign films are bringing together different animation studios with contrasting styles. We look at why this approach has found favour recently – and how it can be a great way of showcasing new talent

Inside the VFX talent crisis

The VFX industry has been hit by talent shortages, leaving crews under-resourced and over-stretched. We speak to four facilities – DNEG, Coffee & TV, Framestore and Cheat – about what’s led to the recruitment issues in the UK and what can be done to remedy them

Control game logo by Cory Schmitz

Bringing minimalism and modernism to games brands

Graphic designer Cory Schmitz is a distinctive voice in the games industry, turning his love of corporate logos into work for indie studios, major titles and tech companies. He discusses the ever-more sophisticated brand worlds of games and their makers

Image by Aneta Grzeszykowska showing a hand holding two cut-outs of eyes

How photography became gamified

We talk to the curators of How to Win at Photography, now on show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, about how imagemaking turned into a numbers game and why artists are using humour to examine it in their work

Atalanta Cover by Micaela Alcaino

Micaela Alcaino on the complexity of book cover design

Market researcher, avid reader, trend analyst, social media strategist – the modern book designer wears many hats, says multi-award-winning Micaela Alcaino, who’s capitalising on a renewed interest in beautiful covers. And she always reads the manuscript

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON