The Lowdown: how brands can use social during lockdowns

As part of Xeim’s new content series The Lowdown, CR’s Rachael Steven spoke with We Are Social’s Mobbie Nazir about how brands can approach social media during the Covid-19 crisis. You can listen to their conversation in full here

Rachael Steven (left) and Mobbie Nazir

The coronavirus crisis has prompted some creative, inspiring and heartfelt uses of social media – from the Clap for Carers campaign and Joe Wicks’ wildly successful morning workouts, to virtual nightclubs, live streamed-DJ sets and viral fashion challenges. With audiences spending more time on devices, there’s a huge opportunity for brands looking to provide support and entertainment – but there’s also a need to approach social content with caution and care.

In a live conversation for The Lowdown – a new content platform from Xeim brands including Marketing Week, Creative Review, Design Week and Econsultancy – we spoke with Mobbie Nazir, chief strategy officer at global creative agency We Are Social, about how brands can use social platforms to engage with audiences in a positive way while they’re stuck at home.

Listen below for advice on how brands can respond to changing demands and create standout content that is useful and relevant. We also discuss whether lockdowns will lead to a longer-term change in how brands and audiences view social platforms, and the new trends and formats that have emerged in the midst of social distancing.

