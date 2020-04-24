Brands and social media: a live broadcast with We Are Social’s Mobbie Nazir

We Are Social’s chief strategy officer Mobbie Nazir will discuss how brands can use social media to engage with audiences during lockdowns, in a live conversation with CR. Register now to take part

As we reported on CR this week, the coronavirus crisis has inspired a wave of creative uses of social media – from live workouts and virtual club nights to viral art challenges.

In a live conversation with CR’s associate editor Rachael Steven, Mobbie Nazir from global creative agency We Are Social, which works with brands including Guinness, Adidas and Domino’s, will discuss how brands can provide support and entertainment to audiences in isolation. They will also discuss the best way for brands to use social to talk to audiences at the moment, and how lockdowns could affect brands’ and consumers’ relationship with social in the future.

The conversation will take place on Tuesday April 28 at 11am. To join, please sign up here.

This conversation is part of Lowdown, a series of regular broadcasts from Xeim on how marketers, agencies and brands can help address the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. See more content from The Lowdown here.