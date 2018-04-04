On why brands stopped being funny

Naresh Ramchandani, partner at Pentagram London, discusses why he thinks it’s time for brands to start making us laugh once again

A TV producer once gave me a great definition of a sitcom. “In a sitcom,” she said, “there’s always a character trying to climb out of a life situation, but they’re always pulled back down, and that’s the comedy.”

Fast-forwarding through some of my favourite sitcoms, her account rings true. Jen is looking for corporate promotion, Roy is trying to find love and Moss wants to be a Mastermind champion, but all are stuck in tech support basement hell in The IT Crowd.

