Branston Pickle marks 100 years with a tangy brand refresh

The pickle brand is seeing in the milestone with a new visual and verbal identity that toasts home comforts

After Branston Pickle’s new logo and packaging design, both by This Way Up, were revealed earlier this summer, the condiments brand is launching a refreshed identity led by Wonderhood Studios.

The new visual and verbal identity leans into its lengthy heritage, having spent the last 100 years as a staple of many British kitchens.

According to Simon Elvins, head of art at Wonderhood Studios, it was an opportunity to “dust-off this quintessentially British brand”. The execution of the new identity is simple yet effective in reflecting the nature of the product and brand, featuring appropriately chunky type and a palette that draws heavily on the yellows and greens associated with Branston.

The copy does the heavy lifting in the brand campaign, Bring out the Branston, which mostly goes for a hit of nostalgia and warmth through references to childhood memories and family time, while injecting a bit of playfulness into the mix.

