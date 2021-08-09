BrewDog’s new ad is all about making beer for the many

Droga5 London’s first campaign for BrewDog celebrates its credentials as ‘the world’s first carbon-negative brewery’, and follows a spate of recent controversies surrounding the brand’s work culture

By

It’s been a difficult few months for BrewDog. In June, more than 250 former staff penned an open letter titled ‘Punks with Purpose’ accusing it of a “toxic attitude” and creating an internal “culture of fear”, as well as using “lies, hypocrisy and deceit” in order to generate positive PR.

With the brand’s first campaign under new brand and marketing director Lauren Carrol and recently appointed agency Droga5 London, it is clearly looking to restore its reputation among the beer-drinking public.

While BrewDog’s previous campaigns earned it a level of notoriety for parody and irreverence, it takes a more cautious approach with its latest ad, The Planet’s Favourite Beer.

The ad seeks to shine a light on BrewDog’s eco-credentials as ‘the world’s first carbon-negative brewery’, which it achieves by offsetting twice its carbon footprint through tree planting initiatives around the world.

Directed by Jeff Low, the spot highlights that the brand isn’t just reserved for its core market of hipsters and beer lovers. It’s also for the more weird and wonderful humans on our planet – be it bad swimmers, shoplifters, or people who believe in aliens.

Credits:
Agency: Droga5 London
CCO: David Kolbusz
ECD: Shelley Smoller
Creatives: Ash Hamilton, Sara Sutherland
Design Director: Stephanie McArdle
Designer: Oli East
Director: Jeff Low
Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks
DOP: Matthew Emvin Taylor

