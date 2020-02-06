BrewDog cleans up its look with a simplified visual identity

The new identity coincides with the launch of a set of six sustainability initiatives as part of its BrewDog Tomorrow plan. But has it lost its spirit?

BrewDog has long prided itself on being a bit of a renegade in the world of brands – from its grabby ads to making a renewed case for alcohol-free beer (including the world’s first alcohol-free bar in London’s Old Street) to running a more public-orientated business model with its Equity for Punks scheme.

Now, the brewery and pub chain has unveiled a new visual identity. The new look comes as the brand announces its new BrewDog Tomorrow plan, a sustainability initiative comprising six points that aim to better serve the people and the planet. Among them are upcycling old cans from any brand, turning imperfect beer that would typically be wasted into vodka, home brewing kits known as DIY Dogs, and incentives for the public to trade in empty beer cans. A range of new beers will also be launched.

“BrewDog may have grown up a bit, but our underdog spirit is as alive as ever,” said co-founder James Watt in a statement. “We want to make sure that we’re working to inspire a new kind of business, with sustainability at its core. Real change takes time. But just because change doesn’t happen overnight, doesn’t mean it can’t – if not now when? BrewDog Tomorrow is our commitment to continuously raising the bar and setting a new standard for beer and business.”

The new visual identity feels decidedly more serious and does away with the busier look that arguably first made Brewdog stand out on shelves. All copy has been rotated back to read the ‘right’ way up, the central BrewDog logo has been minimised, and it’s all less meaty now as clean type and complementary hues do the heavy lifting. Perhaps it’s a marker of the inevitable draw towards flat design, or perhaps it’s a sign of BrewDog growing up in a complicated world.

