This year, entrants to the Bridgeman Studio Award will also be eligible for the ‘People’s Choice’ award, with the winner selected by a public vote

The Bridgeman Studio Award 2018 offers one artist the chance to win a prizes worth £5,500, which includes a £1,500 cash commission for the design of a tote bag plus £4,000 worth of exhibition space at the Affordable Art Fair in New York and London.

The competition is open for entries till August 15, and welcomes artists to send in art work inspired by the brief ‘Art in Mind’. Click here for more details on how to enter.

The Affordable Art Fair opens in Battersea and runs until 22 October. The fair offers visitors a chance to purchase work from over 110 galleries at prices between £100 and £6,000

In addition to the main prize, Bridgeman has announced a People’s Choice Award and all entrants to the main award will automatically be eligible. 10 shortlisted entrants will have their work on view at this year’s London Affordable Art Fair in Battersea and the winner of the People’s Choice award will be chosen by a vote from up to 22,000 art lovers and collectors visiting the October fair. The winner will also receive a £150 gift Voucher from Cass Art, and benefit from Bridgeman’s PR campaign promoting the People’s Choice award.

Enter now

For more information on the theme and how to enter visit enterbsa.com